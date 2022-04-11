Is lack of communication increasing employee risk at your facility?

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Communication has been one of the key components of our survival, from communicating our needs to warning others of danger. Where a breakdown in communication happens, there is an increased chance of risk. Refinery work is undoubtedly a naturally high-risk environment. So, how do we open the lines of communication to lessen hazards and increase safety? Here are five things you need to know.

Let’s Talk About It

Talking – the simplest form of communication. In a world filled with crowded inboxes and pending notifications, spoken words have a heavy impact. It’s why we announce big news over a phone call and why important meetings are still in person. Talking opens a direct line of communication, demanding attention from both parties and allowing for immediate feedback.

Talking with your employees builds trust. The more you earn your employees trust, the more comfortable they are coming to you if they feel a potential hazard needs to be addressed. So, what keeps employees from reporting issues at the worksite?

Why Didn’t You Come To Me Sooner?

The barriers to communication sometimes leave us asking a question we would rather avoid: “Why didn’t you come talk to me about this?” The breakdown in communication is a legitimate concern that leaves us wondering “How did this happen?”

Barriers to communication take many forms, from tangible – something physically in the way – to intangible – maybe something doesn’t make sense. These can even be emotional factors, like how an employee feels in the workplace. All of these represent barriers to open and effective communication, meaning safety could be taking a hit.

Closed Doors and Separate Floors – Physical Barriers

Closed doors happen all the time due to meetings, phone calls and lunch breaks, but frequently closing your door sends a message to your employees and coworkers that you’re unavailable. Try opening your office door more often when you don’t need absolute privacy. Opening your door allows you to be more accessible to your fellow workers, permitting them to easily communicate with you. Even if your door is open, don’t stay holed up in your office. Days are busy and sometimes get away from us, but making a point of getting out and visiting with those in your office or on your worksite makes a big difference. Make a weekly goal to stop and say hi – even if it’s brief.

“I Thought It Was Right” – Intangible Barriers

We inherently like to believe that all employees understand and follow safety protocols. The fact that accidents and near-misses happen means we need to be diligent in making sure employees understand safety on the job. Lack of understanding is one reason an employee may not be following safety protocol. Perhaps they need additional training, or a recent announcement was unclear. It may also mean they don’t understand their role in the bigger picture. Take the time to make sure employees understand the consequences to their actions and the ripple effect that happens if a mistake occurs.

There’s No Need To Feel Silly – Emotional Barriers

People like to think that there isn’t space for emotions in the workplace. Like it or not, emotions are always in the workplace – we’re all human after all. Employees might not seek direction for fear of being seen as inadequate at their job – leading to dangerous mistakes. Maybe your employee is dealing with an excessive workload, is tired and needs to take some time off. They don’t want to be labelled a “complainer” so they double down and keep working. Taking the time to get to know your employees personally and professionally builds trust, open communication and may help tip you off to changes in their behavior. By getting to know your employees, they’ll feel more comfortable coming to you when there is an issue, potential hazard, a need for clarification or they just need a break.

This Is A Safe Place

Reassure your employees that what they share with you is important, that their thoughts, observations, and feelings are important. Take a genuine interest in their life and forge a relationship based on trust and mutual respect. Because you are helping your employees feel safe communicating with you, they will be more likely to bring things to your attention that need to be addressed. By opening the communication channel, you can help improve processes and procedures and implement changes to guide employees and your facility to a higher level of safety.

The Best Way To Communicate

Whether it’s an observation, recommendation, near-miss or accident, there’s an appropriate response to dealing with hazards, or potential hazards that affect safety. When determining how to communicate with your employees, it’s important to consider that not everyone learns the same way.

Providing new information in multiple formats helps encompass more of your employees’ learning styles. Some workers need to hear something to learn it, while others may want to read and yet another might like a more hands-on approach. Communication can take many forms aside from talking. Written communication and demonstrations are also great ways of communicating specific tasks with employees and account for multiple learning styles.

Communication may take the form of employees signing off on an updated policy. By signing, they are saying they have read, understand, and have no questions about the new policy. Processes can also be improved as a result of employee feedback. If you’ve updated your maintenance or housekeeping procedure, run through the new step-by-step process so they can see exactly what is expected. If an employee will be using new equipment, take the time to set up a demonstration so they can understand any new features or benefits. Doing these demonstrations with employees allows them to observe and ask questions should they arise. If a job has several parts, complicated steps, or an important sequence to the tasks, implementing a checklist can be helpful. Checklists help employees remember each step, in the correct order and creates a paper trail in the unfortunate event of a mistake.

By accounting for multiple learning styles, you’re helping employees absorb information in a way that is most beneficial to them. Providing information in different formats means setting your team up for success by giving them the best chance to absorb the material and perform their jobs safely. No matter the form it takes, once your response to a hazard is complete, listen to and observe your employees to ensure the updates are fully serving your staff and plant.

It Takes Two (Or More)

Fixing a hazard doesn’t stop once a change is implemented. Safety is a continual process of improvement, from workers on the ground to leadership and everywhere in between. Your entire facility needs to be dedicated to safety and workers need to feel that they are heard.

Two-way communication is essential to employee involvement and participation in job site safety. Listen to your employees, engage in conversation, and follow up with them regarding their concerns or recommendations. Following up is a key part of the feedback loop that drives improvements in safety on your site. Managers who loop back with employees are enforcing that employees’ suggestions are valid, important and most importantly – acted on or considered.

