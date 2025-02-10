Ensuring compliance and efficiency in process internals: Approaches to intellectual property and innovation

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

When it comes to process internals, particularly for the refining and chemical sectors, respecting intellectual property (IP) is more than just a legal obligation — it’s a cornerstone of innovation and fair competition.

Expand Original damaged tray

Woven Metal Products (WMP) holds IP in the highest regard. It has designed its own patented products to improve customers’ processes. However, not all process internals are protected by patents.

If customers are unsure about a patent — WMP’s or others — the company can provide expert guidance based on industry knowledge and familiarity with the specific plant involved. By including information such as the OEM, installation year and product description, WMP can determine whether the product is still considered IP.

With nearly 60 years of experience fabricating process internals, the WMP team has extensive industry knowledge to help customers understand their options for replacement-in-kind or upgraded internals.

WMP’s role as a solutions provider

WMP is more than just a fabricator; it is a solutions provider. Once it determines that it can offer replacement internals, the team works closely with clients to assess whether replacement-in-kind is sufficient or if there are opportunities for improvements.

With its in-house engineering capabilities and full-service fabrication facility, WMP can fabricate replacement internals, and in some cases, recommend upgrades that can improve system performance.

Even if customers do not have drawings or plans for the internals they need to replace, WMP can help. In many cases, it has a plant’s existing drawings saved and on file, saving time and money. However, it can also reverse-engineer components or create new designs from scratch when no drawings exist.

As an example, a client recently sent WMP damaged trays that needed to be replicated. In just over a week, WMP successfully reverse-engineered the trays, provided detailed drawings —which the customer did not previously have — and delivered the remade trays to the client. This efficiency and expertise are what set WMP apart from other suppliers.

Expand New trays, delivered with drawings for future use

WMP’s own IP

Over the years of seeing customers’ pain points firsthand, WMP has developed several proprietary products to address common challenges in reactor and tower internals. These patented products help improve efficiency and enhance durability in demanding environments. Whether it’s a scallop support distributor for radial reactors or a tray deck repair washer for trayed towers, it assesses each job and situation to recommend the most suitable technology.

WMP also works closely with licensors to design new technology to benefit its customers, including the Outlet Support Grid (OSG) for axial reactors developed with Topose. Another is a scallop/center pipe optimization system for radial reactors co-created with Axens. WMP values these long-term relationships with industry leaders and looks forward to innovating more in the future.

Why choose WMP?

Working with the WMP team brings several advantages, including faster lead times, lower costs, a large in-stock material inventory and access to a full-service fabrication facility. As a privately held company, it is nimble and responds quickly to customer needs, operating 24/7/365 when needed to meet tight deadlines.

WMP is all about solutions that offer optimal performance and value, backed by decades of experience and commitment to innovation.

Let WMP help navigate the complexities of patented process internals.

For more information, contact wovenmetal.com/contact or call (281) 331-4466.