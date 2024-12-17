NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

As the U.S. seeks to modernize infrastructure and expand natural gas applications, cutting-edge technologies like natural gas pyrolysis are redefining the future of energy and materials. By deploying distributed natural gas pyrolysis, Modern Hydrogen is creating new future pathways for natural gas, clean hydrogen production, durable materials for infrastructure, decarbonization and economic development — all while utilizing existing pipelines and resources.

Expand Distributed natural gas pyrolysis for a sustainable energy future

This approach aligns with national goals to leverage existing infrastructure and increase natural gas demand, proving that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.

What is natural gas pyrolysis?

Natural gas pyrolysis is a process that breaks down methane — the main component of natural gas — into clean hydrogen and solid carbon. Unlike traditional methods of hydrogen production, Modern’s distributed natural gas pyrolysis does not emit CO₂, making it a clean and efficient alternative for industries that rely on natural gas.

Operating conditions: Modern Hydrogen’s pyrolysis units operate at optimized temperatures and pressures to ensure maximum hydrogen yield and carbon purity. The process uses some of the hydrogen produced to power the system itself.

Utilities and industrial partners can rely on consistent performance and scalable results when adopting Modern Hydrogen’s technology.

Why distributed natural gas pyrolysis?

Distributed natural gas pyrolysis refers to the removal of carbon from natural gas at the edge of today’s grid, where regular natural gas is currently used as a fuel and combusted. These applications include emissions free on-site dispatchable power generation, process heating in industrial manufacturing, behind-the-meter hydrogen generation for warehouse forklifts, heavy duty fleet fueling and even emissions-free pipeline compression. This localized approach eliminates transportation costs and leverages existing natural gas infrastructure to deliver immediate, scalable benefits.

Key advantages include:

Localized production : Ensures hydrogen and carbon byproducts are readily available for on-site applications.

: Ensures hydrogen and carbon byproducts are readily available for on-site applications. Infrastructure compatibility : Utilizes existing natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, reducing the need for new infrastructure investments.

: Utilizes existing natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, reducing the need for new infrastructure investments. Cost-efficiency: Distributed systems lower operational and transportation costs while maximizing output.

Business and market implications: Competitive advantages

For utilities, industrial clients and construction firms, adopting distributed natural gas pyrolysis delivers several competitive advantages.

For utilities

Infrastructure utilization: Utilities can leverage their existing natural gas pipelines to easily integrate hydrogen directly into their customers’ operations. This compatibility reduces upfront costs, increases the economic value of existing assets, and provides new optionality for large gas users looking to impact their own emissions.

Utilities can leverage their existing natural gas pipelines to easily integrate hydrogen directly into their customers’ operations. This compatibility reduces upfront costs, increases the economic value of existing assets, and provides new optionality for large gas users looking to impact their own emissions. Regulatory compliance: By incorporating decarbonized natural gas, utilities and their industrial customers can meet emissions reduction targets while maintaining both resilience and high reliability.

For industrial clients

Localized production: Distributed systems eliminate the complexity and cost of delivery associated with liquid of hydrogen and on-road hydrogen transportation.

Distributed systems eliminate the complexity and cost of delivery associated with liquid of hydrogen and on-road hydrogen transportation. Flexibility in use: Hydrogen can be used in a variety of applications, from heating water and steam in industrial processes to fueling fleets and generating power.

For construction firms

Modern Carbon-enhanced materials: The solid carbon byproduct is a game-changer for paving materials like asphalt, delivering improved durability and enabling tighter sustainability goals. These materials also open new revenue streams in infrastructure markets seeking carbon sequestering solutions.

By embracing carbon capture technology like distributed natural gas pyrolysis, businesses position themselves as leaders in innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency.

Proven success stories

Modern Hydrogen's innovative approach to natural gas pyrolysis has been demonstrated through successful pilot projects across the U.S., showcasing the practical benefits of this technology in real-world applications.

NW Natural pilot project

×

In collaboration with NW Natural, a leading gas utility based in Portland, Oregon, Modern Hydrogen implemented a groundbreaking pilot project utilizing natural gas pyrolysis technology. This initiative, located at NW Natural's Central Resource Center in southeast Portland, delivers decarbonized natural gas via existing energy infrastructure, demonstrating the seamless integration of this technology into current systems.

The solid carbon captured from this process is collected and incorporated into Modern Hydrogen's proprietary, performance-enhancing asphalt products. These are used in applications such as paving and road repair projects, including a section of asphalt surrounding the equipment installation at NW Natural's facility.

This project shows how natural gas pyrolysis can be effectively utilized to produce clean hydrogen and valuable carbon products, optimizing existing infrastructure and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The success of Modern Hydrogen’s distributed natural gas pyrolysis systems depends heavily on collaboration across multiple industries, from utilities and government agencies to construction and manufacturing partners.

Collaboration drives success

Modern Hydrogen’s partnerships with organizations like NW Natural, National Grid and local asphalt producers have demonstrated the potential of pyrolysis technology to meet shared goals. These collaborations enable rapid deployment and knowledge sharing. Cross-industry collaboration ensures that best practices in system integration, safety and performance optimization are widely disseminated.

Safety as a priority

Safety is paramount in deploying pyrolysis systems. Modern Hydrogen adheres to rigorous safety protocols, including:

Equipment standards: Advanced monitoring and control systems ensure operational safety and minimize risks.

Advanced monitoring and control systems ensure operational safety and minimize risks. Training and readiness: Technicians and operators are trained to handle hydrogen safely and manage carbon capture products effectively.

Technicians and operators are trained to handle hydrogen safely and manage carbon capture products effectively. Compliance: All projects meet or exceed local and federal safety regulations, reinforcing trust among partners and communities.

Modern Hydrogen’s commitment to safety ensures that its technology scales responsibly and effectively.

Enhancing infrastructure with carbon-enhanced materials

The solid carbon captured through Modern natural gas pyrolysis has unique properties that make it ideal for use in infrastructure and paving materials. Modern Hydrogen is leading the way in integrating this carbon into asphalt products, creating stronger and more durable roads.

Modern Carbon-sequestering asphalt

×

Incorporating solid Modern Carbon into asphalt enhances its strength and durability while sequestering carbon that would have otherwise become CO₂. This innovation aligns with national infrastructure goals by reducing maintenance costs, increasing road lifespan, and using bitumen more efficiently.

Recent Modern Carbon-enhanced road projects include:

Bellmore, NY: A carbon-sequestering asphalt demonstration project in partnership with local utility National Grid. This initiative highlighted how Modern Carbon enhances asphalt durability while significantly reducing lifecycle emissions.

A carbon-sequestering asphalt demonstration project in partnership with local utility National Grid. This initiative highlighted how Modern Carbon enhances asphalt durability while significantly reducing lifecycle emissions. Snohomish, WA: A road improvement project utilizing modified asphalt, demonstrating increased road durability and sustainability.

A road improvement project utilizing modified asphalt, demonstrating increased road durability and sustainability. San Antonio, TX: A hot mix asphalt project involving key regional contractor Clark Construction, showcasing practical solutions for integrating carbon-capture and sequestration technologies into large-scale operations.

A hot mix asphalt project involving key regional contractor Clark Construction, showcasing practical solutions for integrating carbon-capture and sequestration technologies into large-scale operations. Long Beach, CA: A parking lot repair project, underscoring the flexibility of Modern Carbon in diverse applications for CCUS in urban infrastructure.

Expand Distributed natural gas pyrolysis for a sustainable energy future

These projects demonstrate how distributed natural gas pyrolysis can directly contribute to better roads while supporting carbon capture and sequestration objectives.

Natural gas is a critical component of the U.S. energy system. By advancing technologies like natural gas pyrolysis, Modern Hydrogen is creating new markets and applications that expand its utility and economic value.

Economic benefits of distributed natural gas pyrolysis

The economic potential of distributed natural gas pyrolysis extends far beyond environmental benefits. By supporting the existing workforce as well as creating new jobs, supporting local economies, and utilizing existing infrastructure, this technology is a key driver of national economic growth.

Job creation and workforce development

Deploying distributed natural gas pyrolysis systems maintains and creates high-wage jobs in manufacturing, construction and energy sectors. It also ensures local workforce opportunities remain competitive, particularly in industries at risk of displacement by electrification.

Leveraging existing infrastructure

One of the most compelling advantages of distributed natural gas pyrolysis is its compatibility with current infrastructure. By utilizing natural gas pipelines already in place, this technology avoids the high costs associated with new infrastructure development, making it a cost-effective solution for utilities and industries alike.

Policy alignment: Supporting a national vision

Modern Hydrogen’s focus on distributed natural gas pyrolysis aligns closely with federal priorities for natural gas innovation. To fully realize the potential of these technologies, supportive policies are essential.

Key policy recommendations

Incentivize deployment : Federal funding and tax incentives can accelerate the adoption of distributed natural gas pyrolysis systems.

: Federal funding and tax incentives can accelerate the adoption of distributed natural gas pyrolysis systems. Level the playing field : Distributed carbon capture technologies for small businesses should be eligible for the same incentives as large centralized direct air capture methods.

: Distributed carbon capture technologies for small businesses should be eligible for the same incentives as large centralized direct air capture methods. Encourage utility participation: Local gas distribution companies are an incredible national energy asset and deliver natural gas across the country. Aligning and enabling their operations will be key to achieving our national energy objectives.

These policies will help scale the impact of distributed natural gas pyrolysis, creating lasting economic benefits and protecting the environment.

Aligning with the energy transition

Distributed natural gas pyrolysis is at the forefront of two major energy trends: the decentralization of energy production and the global shift towards higher efficiency.

Decentralized energy production

The move toward decentralized energy systems prioritizes localized production and distribution. Distributed natural gas pyrolysis systems align perfectly with this trend by enabling the generation of new natural gas products and the capture of solid Modern Carbon directly at or near high value points of use.

The natural gas economy

As nations invest heavily in infrastructure and new technology, distributed natural gas pyrolysis offers a new way to enhance existing natural gas by removing its carbon footprint. Modern’s approach supports industrial operators by delivering new options in hydrogen while leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure and resources.

These trends position distributed natural gas pyrolysis as a cornerstone technology for the next phase of the energy transition.

Expand Distributed natural gas pyrolysis for a sustainable energy future

The future of distributed natural gas pyrolysis

As the energy transition continues, technologies like distributed natural gas pyrolysis will play a critical role in supporting both domestic energy security and our environment. By enabling localized, natural gas decarbonization and creating valuable products for infrastructure, this technology offers a clear path forward.

Scaling innovation

Modern Hydrogen is committed to scaling distributed natural gas pyrolysis through partnerships with utilities, OEMs, policymakers and industry leaders. Because this innovation aligns with national priorities, Modern Hydrogen’s advancements in natural gas products and distributed natural gas pyrolysis represent a pivotal step toward a more resilient energy future. By delivering practical solutions that enhance existing infrastructure, create new value for natural gas and support our local communities, Modern Hydrogen is proving that natural gas optionality and sustainability go hand in hand.

With its focus on scalable, localized solutions, distributed natural gas pyrolysis is not just a technology — it’s a roadmap for enhancing existing infrastructure, protecting our environment and creating a stronger, more resilient energy economy.

For more information, visit modernhydrogen.com.