Modern Hydrogen: Decarbonizing natural gas with methane pyrolysis

The energy transition is here, and we don’t have time to waste.

Mike Jung of Modern Hydrogen explains how distributed methane pyrolysis is redefining clean hydrogen production. Unlike traditional approaches, this decentralized solution splits natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon, making it 8x more efficient than electrolysis while offering a scalable path to decarbonization.

This breakthrough allows the industry to unlock the full potential of natural gas, leveraging it as a bridge to a cleaner future. By focusing on distributed systems, Modern Hydrogen empowers industries to integrate clean energy into existing infrastructure without overhauling assets—making the energy transition more practical and accessible.

Learn how Modern Hydrogen is making energy cleaner and cheaper through science and technology.