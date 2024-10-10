Avoiding pitfalls in the construction of blast-resistant and other specialized buildings

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

On September 29, a plume from a chemical reaction was released by an industrial facility in Georgia, causing thousands in the surrounding area to shelter-in-place and making national headlines. The incident, which occurred when water came into contact with a water reactive chemical which caused a plant fire, is a reminder of the importance of carefully coordinating building systems with the intended purpose of the building.

When planning the construction or repurposing of buildings on an industrial facility, knowledge of the defined types of hazardous and other specialized buildings and whether your intended uses of a building cause it to fall into such a category is an important part of plant safety.

“Frequently, we will be in discussions with an owner or operator about adding a new building, like a warehouse, to a plant. In the course of the conversation, we will determine that the items planned to be stored in the building change its classification from just a warehouse to a chemical storage building, triggering safety requirements for its construction,” said Steve Marse, VP for industrial construction for The McDonnel Group.

The triggering item may be a chemical or product present in the building as part of the building’s primary function, but it may also be chemicals that are in the building incidentally.

“It only takes an amount over thirty gallons of a flammable liquid like gasoline being stored in a building to give it a hazardous classification,” said Ramy Merhi, director of preconstruction for The McDonnel Group. “So if you are storing seven 5-gallon containers of gas in a building, there are special considerations you should make during building design.”

Blast-resistant and other specialized buildings

There are several types of specialized buildings that have safety and functionality considerations that set it apart from other commercial buildings. These include:

Blast-resistant buildings — Buildings designed to withstand the force of an explosion

Hazardous classified buildings — buildings that contain hazardous materials, which could be anything from fuels to chemicals to water activated organics

Electrically classified buildings — buildings in which ignition sources are eliminated. Anything that can create a spark must be sealed to prevent potential explosions

Shelter-in-place buildings — buildings engineered to provide comprehensive defense against different types of hazards. These may include process hazards such as toxic gasses and fires, extreme weather events or active shooter and other security situations.

Buildings may fall into more than one of the above categories.

Information to gather for construction of specialized buildings

An experienced industrial general contractor is able to guide owners and operators through navigating the different classifications of specialized buildings and their requirements. It is important to have these conversations early, to avoid costly changes once the construction process has started. If your building falls into a specialized classification, information you should gather and share with your design partners in the earliest stages of your project include:

Hazardous risks on site, including contour maps reflecting the results of potential events

Building location and corresponding blast criteria

This information can be found in your Facility Siting Report/Quantitative Risk Assessment. Using this information, the design team can develop strategies to avoid hazards or mitigate risks.

Putting together the right team for specialized construction projects

Because the construction of blast-resistant and other specialized buildings has safety and functionality considerations that set them apart from other commercial buildings, it is important to put together a team who has proven experience in these types of buildings. Commercial construction designers, for example, may typically focus on the aesthetics of a building, while industrial specialty buildings require a focus on safety and durability while balancing design with the resultant construction costs.

Make sure your design partner, general contractor and any specialty consultants can provide strong references from industrial clients similar to yourself, that they have previously worked on the type of building you are hiring them to design and build, and that they have the capacity and resources to successfully deliver your project.

Under a design-build delivery system, your general contractor will take the lead in assembling and leading a qualified team for you. The best general contractor for the job no matter the delivery system will align with the owner/operator on four key areas: cost, schedule, quality and safety expectations.

Be sure to request a general contractor’s safety record, such as OSHA logs and their Experience Modification Rate, before signing a contract with them. Often general contractors who focus primarily on commercial construction are unaware of the heightened safety requirements that come with working on an active industrial plant and may not even have the resources to meet a facility’s site entry requirements.

Construction best practices for blast-resistant and other specialized buildings

The goal in construction is the successful implementation of the owner’s vision.

“Every construction company has their own processes,” said Stephen McGarry, director of Operations for The McDonnel Group. “Best-in-class general contractors will have processes in place that go the extra mile to bring an owner’s vision to light in the field.”

Some of the best practices McGarry said The McDonnel Group uses to accomplish this goal include:

Constant communication with accountability and transparency

Going beyond the submittals with workshops and mock-ups

Robust quality control program

McGarry stresses that getting your general contractor involved with your project early is often the key to the successful delivery of a safe, functional industrial building.

The construction of a new industrial building on your facility or renovating an existing building on your plant for a new purpose takes careful planning, knowledge and the right team to avoid unintended safety consequences down the road.

For a deeper dive into this important topic, listen to BIC’s free webinar, “Avoiding pitfalls in the construction of blast-resistant and other specialized buildings.”

For more information, visit mcdonnel.com/industrial or contact Steven Marse at smarse@mcdonnel.com.