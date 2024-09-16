Avoiding pitfalls in the construction of blast-resistant and other specialized buildings

DATE: Wednesday, October 9

The construction of blast-resistant and other specialized buildings has safety and functionality considerations that set them apart from other commercial buildings. Design and construction for blast-resistant, shelter in place, hazardous classified (chemical/fire/explosive), electrically classified and other specialized buildings must be properly planned for by owners and operators. Join us as we discuss how to avoid pitfalls in the construction of these complex buildings.

Topics that will be covered include:

An overview of the types of hazardous and other specialized buildings found in industrial facilities and their challenges.

The information you must gather early in your project to facilitate an accurate design.

Putting together the right team to plan, design and build safe and functional buildings.

Best practices for implementing design requirements into construction.

Speakers:

Stephen McGarry, Director of Operations, The McDonnel Group

Ramy Merhi, Director of Preconstruction, The McDonnel Group

Steven Marse, VP of Industrial, The McDonnel Group

