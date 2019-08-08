Woven Metal Products develops patented tray deck repair washer

Woven Metal Products' new patented tray deck repair washer.

Woven Metal Products Inc. (WMP) has developed a patented tray deck orifice repair washer. This innovative design has been in service for the past year and has been presented at technical presentations during industry tradeshows. WMP's new repair washers provide tower service crews with a fast and reliable solution for badly worn floating tray deck panel openings. The product does not require special tools, modifications or welding for installation. These patented washers ensure your new floating valve elements will stay securely mounted inside your existing tray deck panels, prevent further damage and restore your tower's ability to operate efficiently, as originally designed. The washers are available in many metal alloys to match your existing tray valves.

For more information, email sales@ wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.