WJTA and the Health and Safety Council have partnered to deliver entry level training and certification for hydroblasters and vacuum technicians.

WJTA, HASC partner to offer training and certification

Training and certification includes eLearning, classroom and hands-on instruction. Companies can become approved to deliver field verification by completing a train-thetrainer course and verified training site approval process.

Benefits of WJTA training and certification include:

Full compliance with WJTA best practices

Credentials are transferable when a technician changes employer

Reviewed and updated frequently by WJTA’s committees

Standardized terminology and best practices across different regions, companies and industries

For more information, visit lnkd.in/da8hZE9.