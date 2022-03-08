Versa Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt provides warmth, protection

An innovative take on a classic zip-up, the Men's Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (product ID: M72MT) from Tyndale is designed for versatility; wear it on a brisk morning or use it to layer for warmth on cold days.

The Versa Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt from Tyndale

Constructed from inherently flame-resistant FRMC fleece fabric, the sweatshirt provides comfort, durability and an overall professional appearance, with large enough front pockets to keep both hands warm.

Most importantly, the sweatshirt is CAT 2 - 23 EBT and UL certified NFPA 2112.

For more information, visit www.tyndaleusa.com or call (800) 356-3433.