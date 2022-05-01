Versa black 5 pocket denim pant is stylish, CAT 2 rated

Tyndale’s Versa black 5 pocket denim pant.

There’s nothing like finding a work jean that offers unmatched comfort.

The Versa black 5 pocket denim pant is sleek with a touch of stretch for maximum flex and mobility. This lightweight jean is just 11.75 ounces and composed of 99-percent cotton and 1-percent spandex. The straight leg, mid-rise fit offers standard five-pocket styling, and is available for both men (product ID: T24MT) and women (product ID: T22MT).

The Versa black 5 pocket denim pant is arc-rated 16 cal/cm2, CAT 2 and UL certified NFPA 2112.

For more information, visit www.tyndaleusa.com or call (800) 356-3433.