USA Industries introduces GripSafe ST

USA Industries’ GripSafe ST pipe plugs.

USA Industries has released its patented GripSafe ST piping isolation and test plugs for use in refineries, chemical processing facilities, gas and power plants, offshore production platforms and floating production storage, and offloading units. GripSafe ST plugs are designed to significantly improve worker safety and asset reliability.

Utilizing GripSafe ST' s independently actuating wedge system, the plugs instantly lock themselves into place. Each gripping wedge self-adjusts to make optimal surface contact with the pipe wall, immediately increasing worker and operator safety. No other plug on the market has this ability.

For more information, visit www.usaindustries.com, email info@usaindustries.com or call (713) 941-3797.