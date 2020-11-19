US Ecology unveils state-of-the-art aerosol recycling technology

BOISE, Idaho -- US Ecology Inc. is now the first and only U.S. company offering aerosol recycling technology (ART), a 100-percent sustainable, landfill-free solution for aerosol waste that produces recyclable metal and reusable alternative and liquid fuels with zero emissions.

Developed in partnership with Despray Environmental, the ART system utilizes state-of-the-art, patent-pending technologies to completely capture and compress gas propellant into purified recyclable liquid fuel, similar to liquid petroleum gas, for resale opportunities.

Additional recyclable or reusable byproducts of cans that run through the system include recyclable metal bricks and product compressed into reusable alternative fuel. The company's fully enclosed process is equipped with complete carbon capture and oxygen monitoring sensors to protect the environment and workers.

For more information, visit www.usecology.com or call (201) 220-2678.