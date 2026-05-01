United Rentals launches AI-powered Equipment Agent to simplify equipment selection

United Rentals has launched Equipment Agent, an AI-powered tool that lets customers describe project requirements in plain language and receive tailored equipment recommendations through a conversational interface.

The tool links directly to product pages and delivers suggestions based on factors including capacity, reach, terrain limitations and required accessories. United Rentals reported a 70% improvement in customers finding the right equipment using the system, which was built and refined using actual customer inquiries and tested by the company’s sales and equipment specialists.

Equipment Agent is part of United Rentals’ Worksite Performance Solutions innovation platform. The company also launched a telematics integration with Procore, connecting rented and owned equipment data for large contractors managing fleets across multiple projects.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.