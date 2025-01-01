United Rentals introduces ProBox OnDemand to automate worksite tool management

United Rentals has introduced ProBox OnDemand, a Bluetooth-enabled tool-tracking system that ensures workers have the right tools when and where they need them.

It tracks tools in real time, significantly reducing tool loss on jobsites. ProBox OnDemand uses Bluetooth asset tracking tags affixed to tools, which are stored in a patent-pending tool storage box. It provides automated visibility and accountability for tool usage, locations and inventory. The storage units can be stocked to meet project-specific needs, keeping tools close at hand and eliminating time spent searching for them.

Unlike other systems, ProBox OnDemand is manufacturer-agnostic, reading rental tools from any brand. Tools are tagged and stored in the ProBox, which uses a telematics gateway to track them. Access requires a PIN or RFID-connected badge, ensuring only authorized workers can remove tools. ProBox OnDemand’s utilization data helps contractors manage tool spending and adjust inventories for optimal productivity.

