Tyndale debuts Versa Crew Neck Long Sleeve Fitted Base Layer

Tyndale’s Versa Crew Neck Long Sleeve Fitted Base Layer.

The men’s Versa Crew Neck Long Sleeve Fitted Base Layer (product ID: M09MT) from Tyndale is a performance shirt designed to keep you comfortable on the job without slowing you down.

The Regulator fabric used to make this garment keeps you warm in cool weather, while also providing exceptional breathability in warm temperatures.

This base layer has an arc-rating of 4.9 cal/cm2, CAT 1, and is UL certified NFPA 2112 compliant.

For more information, visit www.tyndaleusa.com or call (800) 356-3433.