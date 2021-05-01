Torque Tools now offering B-RAD Select BL Offset

Torque Tools now offers the newly designed B-RAD Select BL Offset.

Torque Tools is now offering the newly designed B-RAD Select BL Offset, which provides more flexibility for tight spaces. With higher speed and long battery life, the B-RAD BL Select Offset incorporates a new torque display with buttons. The B-RAD BL Select Offset, a patented product, allows users to easily select the target torque.

The B-RAD BL Select Offset is equipped with the latest lithium-ion technology and suitable for pre-torque and service jobs where electricity or compressed air are not available.

For more information, visit www.torquetoolsinc.com or call (281) 320-8677.