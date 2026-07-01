TEADIT reinforces commitment to industrial safety and sealing solutions

PASADENA, Texas — TEADIT, a manufacturer of engineered sealing solutions serving the refining, chemical processing, power generation and emerging hydrogen industries, issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to industrial safety and emergency response following a paper mill tank corrosion incident and evacuation that highlighted the consequences of seal failure in aggressive process environments.

The company outlined its portfolio of sealing technologies designed for Gulf Coast industrial facilities, including low-emission gasket technologies for fugitive emissions reduction, high-performance compression packing for valves, pumps and rotating equipment, advanced sealing materials for aggressive chemical service, engineered solutions for tanks and piping systems and custom sealing technologies for specialized applications.

TEADIT also highlighted its emergency response capabilities, including urgent technical consultation, expedited manufacturing, rapid product delivery and field support coordination for facilities managing unplanned outages or safety incidents.

Expand TEADIT’s 24B expanded PTFE gasket tape, part of the company’s engineered sealing solutions portfolio serving refining, chemical processing, power generation and emerging hydrogen industry applications across the Gulf Coast.

"Industrial safety and operational reliability begin with the integrity of every connection throughout a facility," said Mark Ruffin, VP of sales and engineering. "At TEADIT, we remain committed to helping our customers reduce risk, improve sealing performance, and respond quickly when challenges arise."

The company operates its flagship North American manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information, visit teadit.com.