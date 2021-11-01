Super Products introduces Mud Dog® 700

Super Products is launching its new Mud Dog® 700.

The compact, versatile vacuum excavator is ideal for urban environments, featuring a 7-yard debris body and 600-gallon water tank, allowing operators to maximize the legal payload.

Mud Dog Vacuum Excavators are designed for operator safety and consistent performance to meet the challenges of a variety of applications from compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation, potholing and trenching projects.

While the Mud Dog 1200 and 1600 come standard with ejection unloading, the 700 comes standard as a dump body with an electric vibrator. The Mud Dog® 700 has a 50-degree dump angle with the capability of dumping into a 48-inch container while maintaining a low overhead height and center of gravity for increased stability.

Additionally, the 700 is equipped with a rear-mounted, extendable, 8-inch diameter boom that reaches 18 feet, has 270-degree rotation and pivots 10 degrees downward.

For more information, visit www.superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.