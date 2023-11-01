Super Products has Bortek vacuum trucks

Super Products is now a dealer partner of Bortek Industries’ Camel, SuperJet and Mud Dog vacuum truck product lines to be headquartered out of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Bortek, founded in 1967, is a family-owned and operated company providing industrial and heavy-duty equipment. Super Products was referred to Bortek through its dealer partner in the Carolinas, Carolina Industrial Equipment, after being acquired by Bortek Industries in 2022. Through the partnership, Super Products will work with Bortek to grow its brand in the Northeast.

For more information, visit superproducts.com.