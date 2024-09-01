Sulzer launches MellapakEvo structured packing

Sulzer unveiled the latest addition to its market-leading structured packing product family, MellapakEvo™.

Engineered to ensure reduced pressure drop, MellapakEvo offers maximum performance and minimum energy consumption for both cost savings and environmental benefits. The MellapakEvo structured packing has been developed to enhance the efficiency and capacity of distillation columns, maximizing performance while minimizing energy consumption with a lower pressure drop. An innovative new design allows it to offer up to 40% greater efficiency or 20% higher capacity when compared to the standard equivalent structured packing type.

The increased performance of the packing is a result of several innovative structural changes. The optimized packing geometry enhances liquid spreading and improves liquid surface renewal — critical to the mass transfer required in a distillation column. Greater interaction between liquid and gas phases ensures a more efficient mass transfer. The structured packing is suitable for a wide range of distillation processes.

