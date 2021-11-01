StoneAge releases Sentinel Automation Technology

StoneAge Inc. has officially released its Sentinel Automation Technology for automated exchanger tube cleaning, delivering a 30-percent performance increase over traditional methods.

Sentinel Automation Technology seamlessly integrates with StoneAge's AutoBox 3L heat exchanger cleaning equipment and uses an active sensor system to automatically position nozzles and clean exchanger tubes end to end, even in difficult, low-visibility conditions.

Sentinel technology makes exchanger cleaning easier, faster and more accurate while enabling operators of any skill level to deliver stellar results every time.

In customer trials, the Sentinel-enabled AutoBox 3L completed a cleaning application that typically takes 16 hours in just four hours.

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com/sentinel or call (866) 795-1586.