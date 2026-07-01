Sterling Crane USA adds first Liebherr MK-140-5.1 Mobile Tower Crane on the U.S. Gulf Coast

THORNTON, Co. — Sterling Crane USA is proud to announce the addition of the Liebherr MK-140-5.1 Mobile Tower Crane to its Gulf Coast fleet, becoming the first company to introduce this type of mobile tower crane to the U.S. Gulf Coast market.

Purpose-built for congested job sites, the MK-140-5.1 combines the mobility of a mobile crane with the reach and functionality of a tower crane, offering customers a flexible lifting solution. As the first Liebherr MK crane operating on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the MK-140-5.1 brings new capabilities to projects where limited space, reduced setup times and minimized site disruption are critical. The crane is ideally suited for refinery work, petrochemical facilities, industrial maintenance, commercial construction and urban projects throughout the Gulf Coast region.

Expand Sterling Crane USA’s Liebherr MK-140-5.1 Mobile Tower Crane, the first of its kind operating on the U.S. Gulf Coast, combining the mobility of a mobile crane with the reach and functionality of a tower crane for congested industrial and petrochemical job sites.

"The addition of the MK-140-5.1 reflects our continued commitment to investing in innovative equipment that supports the unique demands of our customers," said Brian Boudreaux, vice president, Sterling Crane USA. "It allows us to provide customers with a modern lifting solution that delivers efficiency, flexibility and performance in environments where those capabilities matter most."

The addition further strengthens Sterling Crane USA’s fleet and reinforces the company’s focus on fleet modernization and delivering dependable lifting solutions backed by experienced personnel and industry-leading safety standards.

Sterling Crane USA provides specialized lifting services and solutions across the U.S., supporting customers throughout the industrial and construction sectors.

For more information, visit sterlingcraneusa.com.