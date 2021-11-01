SSMRC provides certified windturbine technicians

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) is gearing up to supply wind-turbine commissioning and maintenance mechanics to fill a growing labor need as the wind-power industry expands.

SSMRC wind-turbine technicians receive safety and technical training from the Global Wind Organization (GWO), the international certifying body that provides training standards for wind-turbine mechanics.

The SSMRC is also working to have its own training centers GWO certified. The Arkansas/Oklahoma Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training trust fund, with four training centers, is on a fast track for approval as a GWO training provider.

A new $5 million renewable-energy training center in Russellville, Arkansas, will include two wind turbine training props for hands-on training. A solar farm that will power the facility and provide training opportunities will be part of the center as well.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.com or call (855) 577-7672.