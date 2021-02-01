Sqwincher® pouches help preserve sites' no-contact rules

Sqwincher® has introduced EverLyte™ 8 fluid ounce hydration pouches as an ideal hydration solution that doesn't violate no-contact guidelines.

Sqwincher®’s EverLyteTM single-serving hydra- tion pouch.

Because each drink is nonresealable, they are less likely to be accidentally shared, a common on-site issue that could potentially pass a virus from one worker to another. The EverLyte single-serving pouches have a sleek design making them easy to store and distribute, require less refrigeration time and space, and reduce overall product waste.

The drink formula contains no artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial dyes or colors, and is available in assorted flavors.

For more information, visit www.sqwincher.com or call (800) 654-1920.