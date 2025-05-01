Sparkling Clear introduces the QUALI-FLO Aluminum Flap Valve Pump

Sparkling Clear Industries has launched JDA Global’s new QUALI-FLO™ 2-inch Aluminum Flap Valve Pump — a game-changer in fluid handling technology.

Designed for demanding applications, the QUALI-FLO pump outperforms traditional ball valve pumps by efficiently handling large solids without clogging. Its rugged aluminum construction ensures superior durability, making it the ideal solution for mining, construction and marine industries. Key benefits of the QUALI-FLO 2-inch Aluminum Flap Valve Pump:

Handles larger solids with ease — eliminates clogging issues common with ball valve pumps.

Enhanced efficiency in heavy-duty applications — built for tough environments.

Ideal for slurry, debris and high-viscosity fluids — reliable performance in challenging conditions.

100% retrofittable

With its robust design and advanced functionality, the QUALI-FLO pump delivers efficiency and reliability where it matters most.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com.