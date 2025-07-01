SLB unveils NovoSphere Sourceless Technology for formation density

SLB has introduced the NovoSphere service, a groundbreaking sourceless technology that delivers precise formation density measurements in real time while drilling.

The service integrates advanced hardware and digital modeling capabilities to offer highly accurate measurements across a wide range of densities and lithologies.

NovoSphere technology incorporates critical measurements such as porosity, elemental capture spectroscopy, sigma, array resistivity and dual ultrasonic caliper into a compact 25-foot collar, providing a one-stop solution for petrophysical measurements near the bit. Coupled with SLB’s high-speed telemetry system, the NovoSphere service transmits formation evaluation data to the surface in real time, enabling operators to make rapid, informed decisions on well placement and optimize drilling efficiency. This technology offers a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional radioactive sources, significantly enhancing operational performance while reducing environmental impact.

For more information, visit slb.com.