Safety Trekr AI — Smarter safety guidance when you need it most

The Safety Trekr™ AI platform from the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is an innovative AI-powered tool designed to transform how safety professionals access trusted workplace safety and health guidance.

Drawing on the comprehensive content of the Safety Professionals Handbook, Third Edition, this intelligent search solution delivers actionable insights, summaries, checklists and regulatory guidance in seconds, right on any device. Safety Trekr AI not only streamlines research and decisionmaking but also breaks down language barriers with multilingual responses, helping professionals quickly solve safety challenges on the job.

For more information, visit safetytrekr.assp.org.