RPB® Safety introduces Radiant Heat kit

RPB® Safety recently introduced the Radiant Heat kit, which transforms the Z-Link® respirator into a complete protective system for high-heat environments.

RPB® Safety’s new Radiant Heat kit.

By utilizing the Z-Link headtop, users gain all of the same performance and comfort features of the Z-Link, including continuous flow of air throughout the head top.

The Radiant Heat's large, anti-scratch, gold-coated visor attaches directly onto the Z-Link's framework to provide an uncom-promised field of view for the user while reflecting radiant heat. The user is further protected in these hazardous environments with aluminized, flame-resistant material preventing splashes, sparks and radiant heat, positively impacting worker safety and performance.

