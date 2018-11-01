Reliability Solutions launches Reliable Manufacturing® On Demand

Reliability Solutions has launched a new workforce development product. Reliable Manufacturing® On Demand is an intuitive, web-based training system designed to provide the practical knowledge vital to implementing Reliable Manufacturing. With a design based on decades of practical experience in training development, its modular approach permits the user to easily access the subject material in small individual modules or by larger curriculums based on the user’s role within the organization. A dedicated resource section contains downloadable documentation and assignments specific to each module, and an “Ask the Instructor” feature allows users to reach out to real instructors. Over 60 modules cover subjects ranging from pre-alignment checks through inspecting gearboxes to implementing Precision Maintenance® and root-cause failure elimination.

Reliability Solutions has launched a new workforce development product Reliable Manufacturing On Demand.

For more information, visit www.reliabilitysolutions.net or call (251) 490-2999.