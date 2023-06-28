Stallion Oilfield Services has rebranded as Stallion Infrastructure Services.

Rebranded Stallion Infrastructure Services committed to O&G

A leader in workforce accommodations for the O&G industry, the company has made it clear that while its name has changed its level of commitment to the sector remains steadfast. In addition to the rebrand, Stallion Infrastructure Services will increase its expansive line of products, technologies and services to ensure remote upstream O&G operations receive the highest level of security, comfort and connectivity.

"Our new brand reflects our 20-year commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction within the oil and gas sector," stated Darron Anderson, president and CEO of Stallion Infrastructure Services. "The intent of this rebrand is to provide a seamlessly integrated package of temporary infrastructure services for our energy customers and beyond."

Stallion, known for its temporary housing, is uniting Stallion Oilfield Services, StallionRents and STARCOMM into a single entity.

For more information, visit stallionis.com, email sales@stallionis.com or call (713) 258-5544.