RAD Torque launches battery powered B-RAD X series B-RAD Xtreme by Rad Torque Systems

RAD Torque Systems has launched the first battery-powered torque wrench series capable of torquing up to 11,000 feet to pounds, the B-RAD Xtreme (B-RAD X).

The new B-RAD X torque wrench comes in three different sizes. Fastening bolts in remote locations will now be easier for big industry as the cordless B-RAD X gives companies better mobility to torque and tension large bolts with less equipment to haul without compromising power or accuracy.

B-RAD X captures attention with its sleek new white design, rubber grip and a new high-performance motor. Its various features include: a brushless direct current motor for added durability and accuracy, a redesigned anti-fatigue trigger switch with an ingress protection rating, standard handguard for added operator protection, twohand start options to prevent hand injuries, battery latch lock to protect batteries from falling and digital screen.

For more information, visit radtorque.com.