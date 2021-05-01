Proco Products releases product catalog app

Proco Products Inc. recently released the Proco Product App, available on iOS and Android devices. The comprehensive app is a useful tool that puts the company's full catalog of products, brochure PDFs, animations and other company data right into the palms of users' hands. With a fully searchable product list and intuitive navigation, users are able to find the technical resources they need, when they need them.

Also available in the app is an offline synchronization mode -- useful when the user is without an online connection or simply needs instant access. Accessing up-to-date information about expansion joints and check valves from Proco Products is now made simple.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (800) 344-3246.