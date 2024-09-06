PPG launches PPG STEELGUARD 951 fire protection coating in the Americas

PPG announced the launch of PPG STEELGUARD® 951 epoxy intumescent fire protection coating in the Americas.

This innovative product is designed for advanced manufacturing facilities, including semiconductor plants, electric vehicle battery facilities, data centers and other commercial infrastructure. After a successful launch in Europe and the Middle East, PPG Steelguard 951 coating is now available in North and Latin America.

Expand 1035396133 PPG launches PPG STEELGUARD® 951 epoxy intumescent fire protection coating in the Americas

PPG Steelguard 951 coating provides up to four hours of fire protection by expanding from a thin, lightweight film into a thick, insulating foam. This maintains structural integrity, allows more time for evacuation and minimizes damage to buildings and assets.

The coating delivers up to 3,500 microns of dry-film thickness in a single coat and cures rapidly, ready for handling the next day. PPG Steelguard 951 coating is ideal for modular construction projects optimized for off-site and field applications. PPG’s patented flexible epoxy technology ensures excellent durability and edge retention, reducing the risk of cracks during handling and transportation, and provides corrosion resistance up to ISO 12944 C5 without a topcoat.

“We're excited to expand our offering of PPG Steelguard 951 coating to the commercial infrastructure sector, specifically advanced manufacturing in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Perú and Colombia,” said Stuart Bradbury, PPG business development manager, fire protection, Protective & Marine Coatings. “This solution offers up to four hours of fire protection, meets stringent testing standards, and supports modern construction methods with its robust, flexible and efficient application properties. We are committed to partnering with our customers to ensure the highest safety and performance in their projects.”

PPG’s global technical team ensures that customers receive expert guidance for optimal application. The product's environmental credentials, including Environmental Product Declarations, underscore PPG's dedication to sustainability.

PPG Steelguard 951 coating is tested in accordance with all recognized national and international fire and corrosion standards, including ISO 12944 C5, EN 13381-8, BS 476 standards, GB 51249, GB 14907, ASTM E 119, UL 263 and ULC 5101.

For more information on PPG Steelguard 951 coating, click here.