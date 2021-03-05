PPG launches PPG SANISHIELD™ 3000/5000 polyurea coating system

The PPG SANISHIELD™ 3000/5000 two-part polyurea coating system for industrial walls and ceilings.

PPG has launched the PPG SANISHIELDTM 3000/5000 two-part polyurea coating system for walls and ceilings in industrial environments where quick installation and easy maintenance are critical.

An alternative to fiberglass and stainless steel wall and ceiling systems, the PPG SANISHIELD coating system fills minor cracks in the substrate to enhance surface integrity and durability. It offers excellent gloss retention for a bright white surface.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/sanishield or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].