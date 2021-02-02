PPG launches comprehensive line of flooring coatings

PPG has launched PPG Flooring coatings, which are a comprehensive line of coating systems that include prime coats, base coats and topcoats, and are tailored to provide optimum performance based on the specific work environment. Users can choose from four flooring coating systems -- general purpose, wear-resistant, chemical-resistant and urethane cement -- with additional customization options.

"Contractors and facility managers want to be confident that they are using a flooring product that will deliver optimum protection for their operating environment," said Juanjo Ardid, PPG's vice president, protective and marine coatings, U.S. and Canada. "PPG Flooring coating systems include products that are specifically engineered to work together and deliver benefits such as resistance to impact, abrasion and certain chemicals. Our goal with this new, expansive line was to make specification quicker and easier for flooring customers."

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (412) 514-2960.