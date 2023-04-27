Power Storage Solutions, ELM combine to provide microgrid technology

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) has partnered with ELM Companies (ELM) to provide leading-edge technology, UL-certified turnkey packaged, U.S.-based microgrids for utility, commercial and industrial applications.

The combined strengths of PWRSS’ sales and marketing, and turnkey capabilities with ELM manufacturing provides increased access to turnkey microgrid solutions nationwide.

ELM MicroGrid’s Battery Energy Storage Systems enables customers to select from a vast array of standard sizes from 30kW to 20MW for industrial applications, or the home series for residential applications. Microgrids operate autonomously either in tandem with the grid or in a standalone, “islanded” operation mode separate from the public grid in the event of a power outage. The process standardizes energy storage systems to save consumers and contractors time and money.

For more information, visit microgriddesign.com or pwrstoragesolutions.com, or call (469) 460-8103.