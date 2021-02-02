PCI introduces BlanketShop, a new app

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) recently introduced a new smartphone app, BlanketShop, that makes flange and pipe insulation calculations fast and easy.

BlanketShop puts the power of estimating in the palm of a user's hand. With the help of highly detailed images, the easy-to-use app walks users through each step of the process to generate a custom quote. It is available on Apple and Android platforms.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/blanket shop or call (800) 255-6886.