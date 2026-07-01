Oversea Response expands fleet with five Balaena 30-foot Express oil spill response vessels

ORANGE, Texas — Oversea Response is expanding its oil spill response capabilities with the addition of five Balaena 30-foot Express oil spill response vessels (OSRVs) to its fleet, with all five units expected to be in operation by June 2026.

Expand One of five Balaena 30-foot Express oil spill response vessels recently added to the Oversea Response fleet, shown on its highway-legal trailer for rapid overland deployment to coastal and inland response operations across the U.S. and Canada.

The Balaena Express vessels are purposebuilt for rapid deployment in coastal and inland water environments, including flat water, running current and chop conditions. The vessels achieve a greater than 98% oil-to-water discharge ratio using a non-emulsifying separation process, allowing response teams to cover more surface area in less time. The 30-foot hull can be trailered on highways without permits by non-commercial vehicles, enabling fast mobilization from land and compatibility with C-130 transport aircraft for remote deployment.

The fleet expansion increases Oversea Response’s response coverage across the U.S. and Canada, positioning additional recovery assets in regions served by the company’s environmental emergency response teams. The vessels are capable of unilateral spill detection and recovery with or without boom containment and can integrate with traditional oil spill response infrastructure for larger incident response.

Oversea Response provides oil spill response, industrial emergency services and environmental remediation to the refining, petrochemical, pipeline and marine sectors. The addition complements its existing OSRV fleet, which includes a 32-foot Express vessel capable of storing up to 1,800 gallons of recovered product onboard and a 60-foot vessel with 249-barrel onboard capacity for larger event response.

For more information, visit oversearesponse.com.