Optimal adds routine maintenance to service offerings

Optimal Field Services recently introduced routine maintenance to its service offerings.

Optimal Field Services recently added routine maintenance to its list of services to the industry, offering services such as on-site management teams for supervision, safety and quality control, qualified maintenance craft personnel, and integration with on-site capital activities.

Optimal recently signed a three-year agreement with an oil provider in Texas. The Optimal team will perform maintenance and outage projects, as well as capital work so its new client can shorten downtime and improve its bottom line.

For more information, visit www.optimalsvcs.com or call (225) 402-0060.