OneSource, CORE launch COVID-19 certification program

Concept empty corporate office closed for quarantine due to coronavirus, COVID-19

OneSource EHS and CORE Occupational Medicine have partnered to launch a COVID-19 certification program designed to assist companies with identifying and risk-ranking gaps in programs, processes, procedures and facility conditions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

CORE's expert physicians and OneSource's certified safety professionals and industrial hygienists combined federal and state recommendations into industry- specific guidelines. This certification provides businesses with the opportunity to be prepared to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and its variants, helping companies become more productive and profitable.

For more information, contact Holly Daigle at (225) 644-5332 or holly.daigle@onesourceehs.com.