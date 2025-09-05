NTS now offering comprehensive 3M Fall Protection training

To help reduce one of the leading causes of jobsite injury — falls — National Trench Safety (NTS) now offers a full suite of 3M (Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing) Fall Protection training courses designed to keep teams safe, informed and compliant.

Whether workers are just starting out or in need of a refresher, NTS has them covered with 3M Fall Protection courses:

Essentials – Authorized Person

Comprehensive – Authorized Person

Competent Person

Competent Person Refresher

EM385 Competent Person

EM385 Competent Person Refresher

Led by experienced instructors, these courses meet OSHA and Engineers Manual (EM) 385-1-1 standards and deliver handson, practical instruction to ensure crews can identify hazards, properly use fall protection equipment and respond effectively in the event of an incident.

