NTS now offering comprehensive 3M Fall Protection training

To help reduce one of the leading causes of jobsite injury — falls — National Trench Safety (NTS) now offers a full suite of 3M (Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing) Fall Protection training courses designed to keep teams safe, informed and compliant.

Whether workers are just starting out or in need of a refresher, NTS has them covered with 3M Fall Protection courses:

  • Essentials – Authorized Person
  • Comprehensive – Authorized Person
  • Competent Person
  • Competent Person Refresher
  • EM385 Competent Person
  • EM385 Competent Person Refresher

Led by experienced instructors, these courses meet OSHA and Engineers Manual (EM) 385-1-1 standards and deliver handson, practical instruction to ensure crews can identify hazards, properly use fall protection equipment and respond effectively in the event of an incident.

For more information, visit ntsafety.com/safety-training.

Tags

BIC Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Magazine Print (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Terminals Map 2024
BIC Recruiting (monthly)