Nationwide Boiler rolls out new electric boilers for 2023

Nationwide Boiler continues to ramp up its stock boiler program with the addition of two new 50 hp Precision Electric Steam Boilers.

Each will be completed in early 2023. In addition to eliminating emissions, industrial electric boilers have several advantages compared to oil or gasfired boilers, including easier installation, quicker start-up and shut down time and quieter operation.

These conveniently packaged systems supply 50 hp steam at operating pressures of up to 150 psig. They include a factory integrated, pre-piped and wired duplex feedwater system, blowdown separator and single-point electrical POC for 480 VAC, 3 phase, 60 HZ power supply. The boilers will be available for long-term rental applications or for purchase.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com or contact (800) 227-1996 or info@nationwideboiler.com.