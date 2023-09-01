Nationwide Boiler introduces new superheat design for rental

Nationwide Boiler’s 85,000 pph-750 psig superheat

Nationwide Boiler has a new, high-pressure superheated steam boiler available for rent.

The 85,000 lb/hr, 750 psi design trailer-mounted package watertube rental boiler was built to supply 750 degrees F superheated steam for temporary rental boiler needs. An optional CataStak™ SCR system can be provided to achieve ultra-low NOx emissions of 5 ppm or less.

According to Nationwide, a standard economizer is included and shipped loose for installation at the jobsite. The trailer’s rear deck and gooseneck are removable if space is limited. The 85,000 lb/hr rental boiler is the first of its kind in the rental boiler market and is available from Nationwide Boiler’s storage and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com, call (800) 227-1996 or email info@nationwideboiler.com.