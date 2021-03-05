Nationwide Boiler introduces new rental boiler system

Nationwide Boiler Inc.’s new boiler system unit is currently in production.

Nationwide Boiler Inc.'s 100,000-pound-per-hour (lb/hr), 399-psi, trailer- mounted package watertube boiler systems are available for rent for saturated steam production. The boilers can be operated at 99.9 million Btus per hour for a reduced capacity of 82,500 lb/hr, or if 30-ppm, low NOx emissions are required. An optional CataStak™ selective catalytic reduction system is also available for achieving ultra-low NOx emissions of 5 ppm or less.

A brand-new unit is in production, and additional 100,000 lb/hr boiler systems are available now for rental or outright purchase.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1996.