Nationwide Boiler introduces new B&W water-tube boiler

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently introduced a new 200,000- pound-per-hour Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) water-tube package boiler, available for quick shipping and immediate needs.

Nationwide Boiler Inc.’s new 200,000-pound per hour Babcock & Wilcox water-tube package boiler.

Designed at 750 psi for 750 F superheated steam conditions, this low NOx boiler can burn natural gas, plant gas or No. 2 oil. It includes all the necessary safety valves, controls and auxiliaries for reliable and safe operation. Boiler options include custom control systems, heat recovery, feedwater and emissions control equipment.

B&W's model FM D-type boilers are designed with large 2.5-inch-diameter furnace division and D wall tubes with 1-inch membranes between each tube. This innovative design allows for faster load response and better circulation in the highest heat area of the boiler.

For more information, email info@nationwideboiler.com, call (800) 227-1996 or visit www.nationwideboiler.com.