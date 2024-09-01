Nationwide Boiler adds Hurst package firetube boilers

Nationwide Boiler has ramped up its in-stock boiler inventory with the addition of seven new Hurst package firetube boilers.

With equipment nearing completion, the boilers range in size from 150 to 1,000 horsepower, are designed at 250 psig and offer an expedited option when an immediate solution is required.

While the balance of Nationwide’s stock boiler inventory includes new and used complete package boiler systems, the firetube boilers are unique, offering a more flexible solution.

Built complete less the burner, they allow Nationwide Boiler to support projects that require a boiler or burner only, or a complete boiler/burner package. Burners are also in stock, and customers can select the low or ultra-low NOx burner of choice based on their unique application requirements. Burners will be installed at the factory before the equipment is delivered for projects that require a complete packaged system.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com, email info@nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1996.