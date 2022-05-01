Mustang Sampling releases Cryogenic Liquid Composite Sample System

Mustang Sampling’s Mustang® Cryogenic Liquid Composite Sample System.

Mustang Sampling has released the Mustang® Cryogenic Liquid Composite Sample System, which extracts cryogenic liquid samples for custody transfer.

The system applies adequate pressure to ensure the sample does not cross the vaporization line (or bubble point curve for a mixture) on its phase curve as the temperature increases for storage. A constant pressure cylinder is used for later analysis. The sampling process cycle begins by purging and evacuating the volumes system-wide.

As sampling begins, predetermined volumes of liquids at configurable frequencies are captured. When sampling is complete, the accumulated volume can be analyzed. Spot samples may be obtained at any point, and the cycle is repeatable.

For more information, visit www.MustangSampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.