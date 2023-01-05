Mustang Sampling expands portfolio with sample pump

Mustang Sampling is a leading provider of Analytically Accurate® systems for Natural Gas, RNG and NGLs.

Each product or system is specially designed to transport a sample from the pipeline to the analyzer(s) without changing the composition of the sample.

The Mustang® Liquid Sample Pump (MLSP) allows users to increase either a gaseous or liquid sample pressure as part of an Analytically Accurate sample conditioning system, with the electric pump upon request. Liquid samples may be vaporized downstream of the MLSP as part of a larger gas sampling and analysis system.

Residual pressure allows for unfiltered reinjection of NGL to process fluid into the process pipeline. Liquid analysis lag time is greatly reduced. Repeatability and accuracy of liquid sample analysis in custody transfer or process related measurements is greatly improved.

For more information, visit mustangsampling.com.