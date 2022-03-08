Mustang Sampling adds the Mustang® TruProbe® Sample Extractor

Mustang Sampling is an industry pioneer and a leading provider of Analytically Accurate® products and systems for all types of natural gas, including wet natural gas.

The Mustang® TruProbe® Sample Extractor

The Mustang® TruProbe® Sample Extractor relies on a patented combination of membrane, Teflon and mechanical elements to reject liquids from the natural gas stream. This allows for a clean, dry natural gas sample to be delivered to the analyzers downstream.

The Mustang TruProbe design takes advantage of Bernoulli’s principle of fluid dynamics to provide an internal fast loop within the probe. The Mustang TruProbe provides reliable protection of valuable analytical equipment from moisture, increased uptime and accuracy of critical measurements, quick response to changing process conditions when compared to deadend filter designs and probe isolation from process before a filter change can be performed.

