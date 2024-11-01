MSA Safety has introduced the V-Gard H2™ Safety Helmet, the latest in its iconic V-Gard® line.

The new helmet features the Mips® brain protection system, designed to reduce the risk of brain trauma by redirecting rotational energies during impacts.

It meets the ANSI Z89.1 Type II certification for protection against various hazards, including lateral and side impacts. The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet features the option to include the Mips brain protection system for industrial safety helmets. The Mips safety system is a low-friction layer inside the helmet that is designed to move slightly in the event of an impact to the helmet. The system adds another layer of protection intended to help reduce the risk of brain trauma by redirecting rotational energies in the event of certain angled or lateral impacts to the helmet, such as during slips, trips and falls.

Expand MSA Safety unveils V-Gard H2 safety helmet

Additional features include an integrated four-point chinstrap, extensive accessory compatibility and options for vented and non-vented models in various colors. Customization and logo options are also available. The V-Gard H2 is now available in the U.S.

For more information, visit us.msasafety.com